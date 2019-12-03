January 23, 1939 - November 28, 2019 Mr. Vernon Donald Funderburk, brother of Gwendolyn Funderburk Holly, passed away on November 28, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in the chapel of Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. The family will greet friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101
