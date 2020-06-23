September 29, 1922 - June 21, 2020 Marian Callis Funderburk, 97, went home to be with the Lord early Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Palliative Care Unit in Winston-Salem, NC. Marian was born an identical twin with her sister Miriam Bumgarner to Burton Edward Callis and Alice Cartwright Callis in Bessemer City, NC. She met her future husband, Reverend Donald Funderburk, in 1939 on a bus full of students travelling to enter Brevard Junior College. After graduating from Brevard, Marian transferred to Woman's College in Greensboro (now UNCG) and Donald was drafted into the US Army for three and a half years, half of them in Italy during World War II. They married December 20, 1942 and she became an elementary school teacher during WWII and later for eight years to help their two children through college. After he was discharged in 1945, they began their lifetime of ministry on behalf of the Methodist Church in 1949. Their Methodist church appointments included Grace Chapel near Claremont, Shiloh near Catawba, Triplett near Mooresville, Mount Olivet and Centenary near Lexington, Center in Welcome, Bethlehem in Advance, and Oak Grove in Mocksville. After 42 years of touching countless lives across western NC, they retired in 1986, moved to Winston-Salem and joined Ardmore United Methodist Church where she always felt accepted and loved as part of the Ardmore church family. She has resided at Arbor Acres Retirement Community in Winston-Salem the last four years. She was an avid cook of all things she and Donald grew in their garden and ran a tight ship at home. She was known for her organizational skills and ability to embrace technology including email and Word processing. She was continually staying on top of the news and her community and would send you any newspaper articles she thought might help or interest you. If she saw something that needed to be done to help her community or church, she would facilitate that change. Waiting to welcome her to her eternal home was her loving husband of 73 years, as indeed she began her quick ascent to heaven on what would have been his 99th birthday. Marian was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, a brother and a son, Frank who passed away in 2001 in Houston, Texas after serving as a major in the Green Berets in Vietnam. She is survived by her daughter Rena Funderburk Meredith and son-in-law Doug Meredith of Midway, and daughter-in-law Rumi Funderburk Day of Houston, TX. She loved and enjoyed her six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren: Shelley and Mark McNeill, Julie and Paul Midkiff (Andrew, Grady), Brad and Sally Meredith (Reece, Connor, Audrey), Charles and April Funderburk (Karson, Kaleb, Kohen), Lee and Laura Funderburk (Kayli, Ellie, Finn), and Tina and Michael Le (Hayden, Ryan). Private graveside services will be conducted by Rev. Mitch Wilson and Rev. Eddie Evans at Center United Methodist Church in Welcome, NC. Due to current public health conditions we request condolences be made to the family online at www.hayworth-miller.com on her Tribute Wall. The family sincerely requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to your local church. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Truliant buys former Macy's store at Hanes Mall
-
Longtime funeral home owner dies
-
Yadkinville man gets 26 years for robbing Clemmons store and trying to set the clerk and the store on fire.
-
Along with laptops and white boards, schools will be equipped with hand sanitizing stations and electrostatic sprayers
-
Black parents are having 'the talk' with their sons and daughters to prepare them for interactions with law enforcement
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately