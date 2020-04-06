April 2, 1936 - April 3, 2020 James Wade "Jim" Fulton, age 84 of Welcome passed away on April 3, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. In keeping with Governors Cooper's office concerning COVID-19, the family will hold a private graveside service at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Arkon Stewart officiating and a memorial service will be held at a later date at Enterprise Moravian Church where he was a member. Jim was born on a snowy spring day, April 2, 1936 to the late John Wade Fulton and Sebia Hutchins Fulton. Jim was a 1954 graduate of Gray High School and loved to share many Gray Hi "war stories." There he developed many life-long friendships and his love of reading. In 1958 he graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Pharmacy. He was a brother of Phi Delta Chi Fraternity and a life member of UNC Alumni Association. Jim began his career at Welcome Drug and ended his 60 years of service as a pharmacist at A-1 Pharmacy. He was a loving husband, faithful friend and servant of Enterprise Moravian Church, where he served on the church board and taught Sunday School and had an appreciation of the Moravian faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by aunts, uncle, his father-in-law Lacy Eugene (L.E.) Hege, his sister-in-law Patsy Hege Sims and Robin Fowler. Left to cherish his memories, are his wife of 34 years, Brenda Hege-Fulton. They truly had 34 years of being "best buddies" and friends forever, his mother-in-law Josephine "Jo" Hege, brother-in-law, Sam Sims, nephew and niece, Ricky and Corey Fowler and baby Josephine Fowler. His childhood friend, Mescal Conrad. Lasting friendships with Godchildren, David, Michelle and Thomas and special friends, B.J. Adams and Pat Everhart. He was also grateful for his neighbors, church friends and customers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Enterprise Moravian Church, 2733 Enterprise Road, Lexington, NC 27295. Davidson Funeral Home Hickory Tree Chapel is serving the family Online condolences may be made at davidsonfuneralhome.net Davidson Funeral Home Winston Salem
