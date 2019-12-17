September 24, 1939 - December 16, 2019 Belews Creek - Mr. Glenn Ray Fulton passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 peacefully at his home. He was born September 24, 1939 to the late Everette and Sadie Hole Fulton. Glenn retired from RJR Tobacco Co. in fire protection maintenance after many years; he also worked for Burlington Industries for 17 years. Glenn loved farming, gardening, fishing and camping. Mr. Fulton was preceded in death by his son, Tony Fulton, two sisters, and one brother. Surviving are his loving wife, Debbie Fulton, two daughters, Donna (Michael) Young, Clemmie (Robert) Hundley, two step-daughters, Dawn (Steve) Harpster, and Tammy Martin, 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 4 stepgrandchildren, 1 stepgreat-grandchild, and two sisters, Darlene Rierson, and Margaret Wilson. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Herbert Mabe officiating. Entombment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum Chapel. The family will receive friends 6:00 8:00 PM Tuesday evening, December 17, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Belews Creek Christian Church, P.O. Box 185, Belews Creek, NC 27009. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.
