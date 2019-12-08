November 15, 1941 - December 6, 2019 Glayds Lorraine Goins Fulton, 78,went to be home with the Lord Friday, December 6, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. Gladys was born on November 15, 1941 in Stokes County to the Late Luther and Eva Sprinkle Goins. She was retired from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after 12 years of service. Gladys enjoyed bowling, going to Estate Auctions and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great grandchildren. She strived to do better in life and for her family. She was preceded in death by her parents. Gladys is survived by her 3 loving children, Gregory Crouse, Rodney Crouse and Kimberly Crouse; 2 grandchildren, Courtney and Ashlee Crouse; 2 great grandchildren; Jayden Crouse and Zena Sapp; 1 sister, Lucille Dodson. There will be a Memorial Service held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 7:00 PM at Burroughs Chapel with Pastor Mark Smith officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening, December 10, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Heart Association, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058 Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Fulton family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 Hwy 65 West, P.O. Box 471, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
