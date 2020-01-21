May 26, 1953 - January 19, 2020 Ann Joyner Fulton, 66, of Frostproof, FL, went home to be with the Lord and Savior Sunday, January 19, 2020. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Triad Baptist Church with Rev. Rob Decker officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory, Kernersville, NC. The family will greet friends prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Thursday at the church. She was born May 26, 1953 in Winston-Salem, NC. She was a graduate of East Forsyth High School. Ann was a member of both First Baptist Church of Frostproof, FL and Triad Baptist Church in Kernersville, NC. She volunteered at both churches, sharing smiles and encouragement. Ann was the "Sunshine Lady" of Lily Lake Golf Club, and enjoyed cross stitch, reading and cooking. Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Terrance Lynn "Terry" Fulton, Sr.; son, Terrance Fulton, Jr. of Lewisville, NC; daughter, Lisa (James) Richter of Walnut Cove, NC; granddaughters, Laura (Sterling) Braithwaite and Anna Richter; great-grandson, Thomas; brother, Gary (Kathy) Joyner of Hilton Head Island, SC; and niece, Mackenzie. Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284
Fulton, Ann
To send flowers to the family of Ann Fulton, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 23
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 23, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Triad Baptist Church
1175 S. Main St.
Kernersville, NC 27284
1175 S. Main St.
Kernersville, NC 27284
Guaranteed delivery before Ann's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 23
Visitation
Thursday, January 23, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Triad Baptist Church
1175 S. Main St.
Kernersville, NC 27284
1175 S. Main St.
Kernersville, NC 27284
Guaranteed delivery before Ann's Visitation begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately