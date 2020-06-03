September 8, 1926 - June 1, 2020 Mrs. Virginia Madeline Fulp (VanHoy) (aka Mama, Nannie, and Mamaw), 93, passed away Monday, June 1st at Brookridge Assisted Living. She was the widow of Roger VanHoy; Mother of four children; Grandmother of 9; Great-Grandmother of 12; Great-Great-Grandmother of 1. Born September 8, 1926 in Stokes County to the late John and Alice Fulp. She attended Walkertown Schools and Forsyth Technical Community College. Her proudest professional accomplishment was as a mentor and caregiver for children at the North Carolina Children's Home in Winston-Salem, NC. Virginia was always a mother to all children, whether by birth or acquired love. She loved all children and they could do no wrong in her eyes. "I love you. Yes I do." Virginia dearly loved her home church, Gospel Light Baptist Church of Walkertown and will be laid to rest at Friendship Baptist Church. She will be remembered for her passion and conviction and love for her family and friends. She is preceeded in death by her mother and father, John and Alice; Brothers, Bobby (Laura) and Lonnie (Betty); Half Brother Raymond (Betty); Sisters: Bonnie and Pansy; Half-sisters: Minnie and Florence; Children: Ted VanHoy and Alice VanHoy; Grandsons: Michael VanHoy and Davey Sneed; and many other Family and Friends that she always considered Family. She is survived by her children Judy Sparks (Jeff) and Steve Fletcher (Ina); Grandchildren: Dana and husband Chris; Dawn and husband Bob; Stevie, Chase, Keely, Julie and Ryan. Great-Grandchildren: Zoey, Zach, Brittany, Chelsea, Hailey, Keri, Alexandra, Skieler, Daemon, and Cameron; and one Great-Great-Grandchild, Rylan. A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Germanton with Bro. Frank Shumate officiating. In Lieu of flowers please send memorials and donations to Senior Services with Thanks to those who gave her the ability to stay at home, Janice and Rebecca. A special thank you to Shineka, Tamika and Olivia at Brookridge. Her ability to be cared for at home would never have been possible without the love and determination of her primary caregiver, her daughter, Judy Sparks. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd., Rural Hall, NC 27045

