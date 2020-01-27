December 3, 1937 - January 25, 2020 Mr. Royce Ader Fulp, 82, of King, NC, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Mr. Fulp was born December 3, 1937 in Forsyth County to the late Ernest Woodrow Fulp and Nannie Grubbs Fulp. After high school, he attended college before beginning his 37 1/2 year career at R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. In addition to his parents, Royce is preceded in death by two brothers, William and Richard Fulp; sister, Patricia Fulp; and his first granddaughter, Lori Michelle. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Janice Conner Fulp of the home; two beloved daughters, Julie Gammons (Travis) and Krista Cook (Greg); three granddaughters: Haley Cook, Macey Cook, and Zoie Gammons, who were the lights of his life; two younger brothers, Donald and Ronald Fulp; and a host of nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 28th at Olive Grove Baptist Church in Pinnacle, NC with Rev. Greg Cook officiating and assisted by Rev. Todd Lusk. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the caregivers at Forsyth Medical Center ICU and Palliative Care units, Salemtowne Rehabilitation and Trellis Supportive Care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Derrick L. Davis Regional Cancer Center, 3333 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 and the Trellis Supportive Care Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)
Service information
11:30AM-1:00PM
2131 Volunteer Rd.
Pinnacle, NC 27043
1:00PM
2131 Volunteer Rd.
Pinnacle, NC 27043
