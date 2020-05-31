Winston-Salem - Mrs. Nancy McClain Fulp, 91, passed away May 27, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 (RUSSELL).

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Fulp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

