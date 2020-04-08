January 16, 1936 - April 4, 2020 Mr. Franklin Gray Fulp, 84, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 4, 2020, while surrounded by his family. He was born in Forsyth County on January 16, 1936, to the late Benjamin Franklin Fulp and Birchie Claire McGee Fulp. Mr. Fulp graduated from Walkertown High School and then went to Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC. He spent his career as a contractor, retiring from Shugart Enterprises. Mr. Fulp enjoyed fishing, but most of all spending time with his family. He was a faithful Christian who loved God and going to church. Mr. Fulp will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Judy Whiteheart Fulp; two sons, David Gray Fulp, Sr. (Lisa Marie) and Darrell Franklin Fulp (Wendy); five grandchildren: Stephanie Kay Fulp Germano (Tim), David Gray Fulp, II (Sara), Cali Fulp, Bryson Fulp, and Emma Fulp; and two great-grandchildren, Landon John Germano and Elena Lisa Germano. Due to the current health conditions, there will be a memorial service held at a later date. The family respectfully requests no flowers be sent; instead, please make memorials to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to a charity of the donor's choice. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Beverly Jones and Trellis for their exceptional care and support; also, to all the family and friends for your love through the years. May God bless you richly! (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall) Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd. Rural Hall, NC 27045
