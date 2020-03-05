February 9, 1925 - March 2, 2020 Charlotte Josephine Leonard Fulp, 95, passed away March 2, 2020 in Boone, NC. A memorial service will be held Saturday March 7, 2020 at 2 pm at Davidson Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ray Howell officiating. Burial will follow in Lexington City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-2. She was born February 9, 1925 in Davidson County, NC to Charles Riley and Addie Williams Leonard. She graduated from Linwood High School in 1941 and Meredith College in 1946. She taught at Reeds Elementary School until she married Bill Russell Fulp and then they were blessed with 2 children. She loved being a homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. She found joy in serving others--trying new recipes and sharing the results, knitting for her family and others, making favors for the nursing home, delivering meals on wheels, propagating plants and sharing, serving with NC Baptists on Mission Disaster Relief feeding team, and writing hundreds of letters and cards to encourage others. She fervently prayed for missions and needs as she became aware of them. She loved knitting and praying for the recipients of her many prayer shawls. She was proud of her family, family history and her Baptist heritage. Her faith in God sustained her throughout her life. She is survived by her son, Dr. Sam Fulp, daughter Ann Fulp Brown and husband Blake; three grandchildren: Julie Fulp Casey and husband Pat, Andy Fulp and wife Samantha, and Daniel Brown and wife Alexandra; four great-grandchildren: Abigail and Caroline Casey and Payton and Elliot Fulp. She was blessed with several loving nieces and nephews. She was preceeded in death by her husband Bill Fulp, daughter-in-law Robin Fulp and her sister Yolanda Overby. We would like to express our appreciation to many who helped to love and take care of her at Appalachian Brian Estates, Glenbridge, and Medi-Home Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made to NC "Baptists on Mission" (designate Disaster Relief) at P.O. Box 1107, Cary, NC 27512. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home 301 N. Main Street
Service information
2:00PM
301 North Main
Lexington, NC 27292
