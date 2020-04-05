October 10, 1925 - March 31, 2020 Minda Kennedy Fuller, a long-time resident of Winston-Salem, died peacefully early Tuesday at Salemtowne retirement community. She was 94 and recently developed complications from Alzheimer's disease. She was born Oct. 10, 1925 in Franklin County, NC, the firstborn of Glenn and Beulah (Burnette) Kennedy, and their only daughter. She worked hard as a child, helping out at home and with the tobacco crop. In May 1942, she graduated from Gold Sand High School in Louisburg, where she was on the basketball team. Later that year, she enrolled at Campbell College in Buies Creek, NC, where she studied two years. In 1944 and 1945, she took a year off to work at a textile mill, so she could earn enough money to finish college. She then enrolled at Wake Forest College in Wake Forest, NC, and graduated in 1947, in one of the first groups of women to graduate from Wake. She received a degree in religion and education and was certified as a teacher. In August 1947, she began teaching Bible classes at a school in Selma, NC. Four churches paid her salary since Bible classes could not be paid for with public money. She later taught seventh and eighth grade in Wendell, NC. On Aug. 21, 1948, she married the love of her life, Grady Reed Fuller, also of Franklin County. He served as a staff sergeant in World War II. Minda taught school while Grady got his forestry degree from N.C. State University courtesy of the GI Bill. For most of his life, he owned and operated Fuller Pulpwood Co. in Donnaha, NC, on the Yadkin River in northwest Forsyth County. Minda and Grady lived for a while in Selma, Wendell, Dobson, Elkin and then Pfafftown, where they settled for more than 30 years. In 1966, the Fullers were the first family to move into a development called Telfair, off Balsam Road in Pfafftown. They were active in churches their entire lives, at Elkin First Baptist, and then Old Town Baptist and later Knollwood Baptist in Winston-Salem. Minda taught Sunday school and led outreach and missions work, and she became more profoundly spiritual throughout her life. She was a tireless advocate for a peaceful world and showed compassion toward all people. Minda loved Grady and her family with all her heart and deeply cherished her friends. She made sure her children followed high standards and taught them to appreciate music and the arts. She remained curious about life up until the end. She moved to Salemtowne in 2012 after a diagnosis of Alzheimer's. She kept a sweet nature and ready smile until her final days. Minda was preceded in death by her husband, Grady; by a son, Steve Fuller; and by a brother, Clinton Kennedy. She is survived by four children: Cheryl Fuller of Austin, Texas; Reed Fuller of Winston-Salem; Jane Huddle (Jim) of Charlotte; and Annette Fuller of Houston. Minda also is survived by Steve's wife, Jane Warner Fuller of Thomasville. She loved her four grandchildren very much: John Huddle (Sarah) of Richmond, Virginia; Katie Kinard (Sam) of Austin, Texas; Claire Reynolds of Brooklyn, NY; and Johanna Scogin (Rob) of Richmond, Virginia. She got to spend some time with her three young great-grandchildren: Heath and Tucker Huddle of Richmond, and Sage Kinard of Austin. Minda also is survived by two brothers: Leland Kennedy (Pat) of Louisburg, NC; and Graham Kennedy (Alice Lea) of Raleigh. Services will be postponed until her family and friends can gather safely. The family would like to thank all of her excellent caregivers at Salemtowne, especially those in Salem Square. Memorials may be made to Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27104, or to the Residence Assistance Fund at Salemtowne, c/o Director of Development, 1000 Salemtowne Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Services 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
