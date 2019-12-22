June 22, 1925 - December 18, 2019 Mr. Charles Donald Fullen, 94, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at his home. He was born June 22, 1925 in Perry County, KY to the late Charles Millard Fullen and Amelia Leota Ingle Fullen. Charles proudly served his country in the US Navy during the second World War on the USS Wren and observed the surrender ceremonies in Japan. After his stint in the Navy, he worked 20 plus years as a Technical Writer for AT&T. Charles was an avid golfer, playing every day he could for the last 28 years of his life, recording 14 holes-in-one. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Simmons Fullen; brother, Anthony "Bud" Fullen; and sister, Marjorie Ellen Fullen. He is survived by two daughters, Rebecca F. Hopkins (Jack) and Susan F. Moffitt (Gregg); two grandchildren, Adam C. Moffitt (Amie) and Amber M. Bryant (Daniel); four great-grandchildren: Charles P. Moffitt, Davis W. Moffitt, Speer M. Bryant, and Sullivan L. Bryant; sister, Ernestine Sproles; and his loving caregivers, Lisa Finney and Cynthia Shouse. A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM Monday, December 23rd at United Baptist Church with Pastor Will Watson officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Baptist Church, 5815 Murray Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)
