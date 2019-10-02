Fulk, Ms. Anna Emogene "Jean" December 29, 1938 - September 28, 2019 Ms. Anna Emogene "Jean" Fulk, 80, died on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Yadkin Nursing Center. She was born in Johnston County on December 29, 1938, to Jasper Lee "Dock" Capps and Bessie Evelyn Braswell Capps. Jean worked for over 20 years as a nurse at Wake Forest Baptist Health. Prior to her nursing career, she could be found brightening patrons' mornings with a friendly and familiar smile at the Dunkin' Donuts on Peters Creek Parkway. Jean adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed keeping up with their lives via Facebook. The family fondly remembers countless Christmas Eves filled with love, joy, and food at Jean's house. Throughout her life, she collected angels and coffee cups that family members would bring back from their travels. Jean was encouraging, genuine, and loving. She loved her family unconditionally and her kind soul and endearing spirit will be deeply missed. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by one daughter, Shelby Gautier; one son, Miles Fulk Jr.; one brother, Ward Capps; and one sister, Maxine Parrish. Surviving are two sons, Grady Fulk Sr. and Douglas Fulk Sr.; one daughter, Evelyn Pope; nine grandsons, Jeff Gautier, Adam Fulk, Steven Gautier, Eric Malpass, Lee Fulk, Doug Fulk Jr., Dylan Fulk, Travis Walker, and Marcus Nast; ten granddaughters, Anna Brooks, Tracy Daehnke, Amanda Fulk, Jamie Fulk, Kristin Reyes, Jeannie Nast, Jennifer Daehnke, Laura Johnson, Hailey Fulk, and Tara Johnson; over 20 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Archie Capps, Sam Capps, and Tim Morris. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Parklawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately