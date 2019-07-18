Fulk, Jerry William June 5, 1951 - July 16, 2019 Mr. Jerry William Fulk, 68, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation in Winston-Salem. He was born in Forsyth Co. on June 5, 1951 the son of William Riley Fulk and Ruby Cromer Littlejohn. Jerry was of the Baptist faith and retired from Duke Power. He loved music, flowers and gardening. Jerry was preceded in death by his father, William Riley Fulk. He is survived by his mother, Ruby Littlejohn (Tom); a daughter, Brandi Fulk; a step-son, Ray Hensley; and four siblings, Wanda Sheets (Dwayne), Tim Littlejohn, Carmen Swink (Craig) and Les Littlejohn (Kim). Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 ay Hayworth-Miller Chapel with Pastor David Harman officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Oak Forest and Trellis Supportive Care for everything that they did for Jerry. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 305 Bethania-Rura Hall Rd. Rural Hall, NC 27045

