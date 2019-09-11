February 17, 1947 - September 8, 2019 Andrea Johnson Fulk, 72, of King, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born to Ralph Andrew and Josie Elizabeth Duggins Johnson on February 17, 1947 in Stokes County, NC. She leaves behind to cherish her memory: two daughters and sons-in-law, Wendy Edwards and Kyle, and Misty Griffin and Jeff Wall; two grandchildren, Cooper Griffin and Cambree Griffin; a special aunt, Marguerite "Brownie" Duggins; a special son-in-law, Mardy Griffin; a special friend, Ted McKnight; and several aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Josie Johnson; her husband, James Ronnie Fulk; and grandparents, Henry Johnson and Ethel Johnson; and two grandchildren, Jamie and McKinleigh Edwards. Andrea loved spending time with her grandchildren and was a wonderful and creative cook. She was well known for her warm heart, listening ear and sage advice. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Cox-Needham Funeral Home with the funeral service on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Cox-Needham Funeral Home's Chapel. Pastor Sam Sorrells will be officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Olive Baptist Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. Family will be receiving friends at Mrs. Fulk's home this week. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street Pilot Mountain, NC 27041

Tags

Load entries