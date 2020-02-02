October 14, 1919 - January 30, 2020 Drewery "Frank" Fulcher passed away on January 30, 2020 in Winston Salem at the age of 100. He was born in Stuart, VA on October 14, 1919 to the late Frederick and Claudia Fulcher. Frank proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during WWII where he was stationed in the Philippines. He worked in many different industries as a salesman; a career in which he was very versatile and very talented. Frank took pride in his independence and self-sufficiency, working up until he was 99. Frank is survived by his wife of 27 years, Betty Gann Fulcher; sons, Michael Fulcher and Drury Fulcher; grandsons, Joseph Rigdon, Anthony Thigpen, and Kole Thigpen; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Lena Amos; and many other loved ones and friends. The visitation will be Monday, February 3rd from 6-8pm at Frank Vogler & Sons in Clemmons. The service will be Tuesday at 11am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow the service at Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville, VA. Memorial Contributions can be made to Trellis Supportive Care in Winston Salem. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina
Fulcher, Drewery "Frank"
Service information
Feb 3
Visitation
Monday, February 3, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home
2849 Middlebrook Dr
Clemmons, NC 27012
2849 Middlebrook Dr
Clemmons, NC 27012
Feb 4
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home
2849 Middlebrook Dr
Clemmons, NC 27012
2849 Middlebrook Dr
Clemmons, NC 27012
