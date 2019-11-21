July 25, 1927 - November 18, 2019 Mrs. Doris Joyner Fulbright, 92, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully at home in her sleep on Monday, November 18, 2019, after a battle with colon cancer. She was born on July 25, 1927 in Forsyth County to the late Gurney Eugene Joyner and Zola Baity Joyner. Doris worked for the telephone company after graduating from Gray High School and later went on to work at George Washington Insurance Co. She also met many friends selling Sarah Coventry jewelry. Doris loved to travel, work on puzzles, read and play cards. She had countless friends who brought great joy and happiness to her life. First and foremost, she was a dedicated and loving wife and mother. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She was a very positive person and everyone that met her loved her smile and frequently commented how pretty her skin and nails were. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles M. Fulbright, Jr.; brother, Carl Eugene Joyner; and sister, Martha Lee Davis. Surviving family includes two sons, Terry Fulbright of Charlotte and Rick Fulbright (Helen) of Winston-Salem; one daughter, Karen Miller (Jeff) of Winston-Salem; three grandchildren, Jeremy Miller (Laura) of Winston-Salem, Brooke Masten (Matt) of Clemmons and Tom Cranwell (Melinda) of Wisconsin; four great-grandchildren, Olivia and Aria Miller of Winston-Salem and Alvia and Will Riemenapp of Wisconsin; and special cousin, whom Doris considered to be like a sister, Francis Pershing of Winston-Salem. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, with Chaplain Carol Wilkinson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow the service at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers and staff from Home Instead and Trellis Supportive Care, as well as Lashawnda and Linda, for the loving care and compassion they showed to Doris during her illness. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, Attn: Finance: 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately