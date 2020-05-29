September 17, 1928 - May 27, 2020 Mrs. Velma Hayes Friende "Honey" was born to the late John and Juanita Hayes on September 17, 1928 in Winston-Salem, NC. She graduated from Atkins High School as valedictorian and received an A.B. degree from Bennett College and an M.S. degree from North Carolina A&T State University. A long time educator in WSFCS, Velma inspired students for 35 years at Carver High School, Atkins High School, and Mt. Tabor High School serving as a French teacher and Guidance Director. She was the recipient of several educational awards to include the Elmore Guidance Award and Retired School Personnel Volunteer Award. She was united in holy matrimony to Billy D. Friende and this union was blessed with one child, Billy DeLeon Friende, Jr. Velma was a Silver Star member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and was a long time member of the Phi Omega Chapter in Winston-Salem. Believing in the sorority's motto of "Service to Mankind", she was awarded the Graduate Leadership award, Outstanding Retired Graduate District and Legacy of Service Awards. Velma was a longtime volunteer for the Urban League Guild for over 40 years and enjoyed coordinating the Ebony Fashion Fair for many years and was awarded the National Southern Regional Urban League Award. She was an active member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, serving on the Trustee Board, United Methodist Women, Communion Board, the District Board of Ordained Ministry and the Lay Leadership Team. Velma was preceded in death by her husband, Billy D. Friende; her parents, John and Juanita Hayes; brothers, Roland Hayes and Clyde Hayes; and sister, Jacqueline Hayes Harris. Her beautiful life will be forever cherished in the lives of her only child, Billy D. Friende, Jr. (Donza); grandchildren, Christopher and Cara Friende; sisters-in-law: Barbara Hayes, Marian Brower, Gwendolyn Greene and Betty Friende; brother-in-law, Robert Harris, and a host of relatives and friends. A private family service will be held due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Public viewing will be held on Friday, May 29 at the Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home from 12 -5 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Winston-Salem Urban League. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N. Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC
