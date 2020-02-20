Freitag, Keith Edward November 9, 1951 - February 18, 2020 Mr. Keith Edward Freitag, 68, of Clemmons, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Trellis Supportive Care. He was born in Forsyth County on November 9, 1951, to the late Edward Louis and Dorothy Alexander Freitag. Keith graduated from Parkland High School in 1970. After high school, he began working as the manager of Stanley's Shoes at Thruway Shopping Center. Later he continued working for Whitney Decorating. In 1994, Keith became the co-owner of Seth's Gallery of Floors and retired in 2014. Keith loved sports and was an avid golfer. Many members of Salem Glen were like brothers to him and they frequently went on golf trips to the Carolina Coast and Canada. Keith was an active member of Friedberg Moravian Church, where he was a Sunday School teacher, served on the Board of Elders, and worked with many fundraisers including chicken pie suppers and the tag sale. Keith's love of his Lord, church, family, and golf provided him with many life-long friends. In addition to his parents, Keith is preceded in death by a son, Seth Freitag, and two brothers, Perry and Terry Freitag. Surviving are his wife of forty-three years, Sue Arant Freitag; three children: Matthew Freitag of the home, Emily Freitag and husband Matt Lettrich of Carolina Beach, and Caleb Freitag and wife Brittany of Booneville; and three grandchildren: Aubrey and Abigail Freitag, and Cameron Lettrich. The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff and congregation of Friedberg Moravian Church, the staff of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Cancer Center and the third floor Chemo Pod Nurses for their excellent care and support. A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Friday, February 21, 2020, at Friedberg Moravian Church, officiate by the Rev. Jim Newsome, Jr., the Rev. Dan Nelson, and the Rt. Rev. Tom Shelton. Interment will follow in the church graveyard. The family will receive friends 11:45 AM 1:45 PM Friday at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friedberg Moravian Church, 2178 Friedberg Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127, for the Women's Fellowship or the Pastor's Discretionary Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

