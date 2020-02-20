Freitag, Keith Edward November 9, 1951 - February 18, 2020 Mr. Keith Edward Freitag, 68, of Clemmons, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Trellis Supportive Care. He was born in Forsyth County on November 9, 1951, to the late Edward Louis and Dorothy Alexander Freitag. Keith graduated from Parkland High School in 1970. After high school, he began working as the manager of Stanley's Shoes at Thruway Shopping Center. Later he continued working for Whitney Decorating. In 1994, Keith became the co-owner of Seth's Gallery of Floors and retired in 2014. Keith loved sports and was an avid golfer. Many members of Salem Glen were like brothers to him and they frequently went on golf trips to the Carolina Coast and Canada. Keith was an active member of Friedberg Moravian Church, where he was a Sunday School teacher, served on the Board of Elders, and worked with many fundraisers including chicken pie suppers and the tag sale. Keith's love of his Lord, church, family, and golf provided him with many life-long friends. In addition to his parents, Keith is preceded in death by a son, Seth Freitag, and two brothers, Perry and Terry Freitag. Surviving are his wife of forty-three years, Sue Arant Freitag; three children: Matthew Freitag of the home, Emily Freitag and husband Matt Lettrich of Carolina Beach, and Caleb Freitag and wife Brittany of Booneville; and three grandchildren: Aubrey and Abigail Freitag, and Cameron Lettrich. The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff and congregation of Friedberg Moravian Church, the staff of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Cancer Center and the third floor Chemo Pod Nurses for their excellent care and support. A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Friday, February 21, 2020, at Friedberg Moravian Church, officiate by the Rev. Jim Newsome, Jr., the Rev. Dan Nelson, and the Rt. Rev. Tom Shelton. Interment will follow in the church graveyard. The family will receive friends 11:45 AM 1:45 PM Friday at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friedberg Moravian Church, 2178 Friedberg Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127, for the Women's Fellowship or the Pastor's Discretionary Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Service information
11:45AM-1:45AM
2178 Friedberg Church Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27127
2:00PM
2178 Friedberg Church Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27127
12:00AM
2178 Friedberg Church Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27127
Tags
Most Popular
-
Name of new downtown bar stirs social media
-
Life sentence for killing and dismemberment of Winston-Salem couple. Chaos erupted during first-degree murder plea.
-
Police arrest two men in connection with incident in which a driver of stolen Mercedes crashes into police car; one officer is injured
-
Susan Sarandon visits Winston-Salem as national surrogate for the Bernie Sanders campaign
-
Guilty plea in fatal shooting at Cook Out restaurant off Peters Creek Parkway
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately