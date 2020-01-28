Winston-Salem - Funeral services for Ms. Sheryl D. Freeman, 58, will be conducted at 12pm on Wednesday, January 29th at Douthit Funeral Services; visitation begins at 11:30am. Ms. Freeman may be viewed today from 2pm-6pm at Douthit's.

To plant a tree in memory of Sheryl Freeman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

