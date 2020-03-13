February 9, 1946 - March 9, 2020 Robert Gerald (Jerry) Freeman, 74, of Pfafftown, passed away on Monday, March 9th after a courageous three-year battle with cancer. Mr. Freeman was born on February 9, 1946 to Bob and Virginia Freeman in Gaffney, SC. The family moved to Mt. Airy where Jerry attended Mt. Airy High School then went on to graduate from Appalachian State University where he earned a BS degree in psychology and sociology. Mr. Freeman served in the Air Force for four years, served as a magistrate in Forsyth County, and was a counselor with Winston-Salem Forsyth County School System. Mr. Freeman is survived by his loving wife of fifty-one years, Elizabeth (Betsy) Gwynn Freeman. Jerry also leaves a sister, Marty (Larry) Waller; sister-in-law, Mary Sue(Bob) Fellows of Carey NC; five nieces, Angie, Kelsey, Morgan, Christa, and Robin; a nephew, Brian; and three great-nephews, Triston, Sean and Andrew. Jerry also leaves a host of friends and loved ones to cherish his memory. Jerry is a former member of Mt. Vernon Methodist Church in Danville, VA. Funeral services will be held 10:30 am on Saturday March 14th at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Winston Salem Humane Society or the American Cancer Society in Jerry Freeman's honor. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

To send flowers to the family of Robert Freeman, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 14
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
11:00AM
Forsyth Memorial Park Mausoleum
3771 Yadkinville Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries