October 28, 1937 - October 10, 2019 Judy was born on October 28, 1937 in Milwaukee, WI, daughter of Lewis B. Ward and Kathryn Z. Ward. Judy is survived by her brother Steve Ward, and her four children, Elizabeth, Kathy, Mike, and Andrea, nineteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She died peacefully on October 10, 2019 surrounded by her children. Judy was passionate about Winston-Salem and worked for many years as Executive Director at the Children's Center and as the Director of Community Problem Solving at United Way. Judy was a devoted mother and friend to many in our community. The Celebration of Life will be held at Salemtowne Retirement Community in the Saal community room on Sunday, October 20th at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations to Salemtowne's Resident Financial Assistance Fund. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
