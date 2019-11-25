May 24, 1923 - November 22, 2019 Burlington Donna Mansfield Freeman, 96, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Alamance County to the late James E. "Bud" and Ellie Chriscoe Mansfield and was married to the late Horace Lee Freeman, Sr. She was a member of First Christian United Church of Christ and volunteered several years for Meals-on-Wheels. She was an avid leaf collector, enjoyed the outdoors, doing yardwork and playing the piano. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who truly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her children, H.L. Freeman, Jr. (Linda), Carol Cameron (William "Dub"); grandchildren, Jeffrey Freeman (Meredith), Elizabeth F. Shouse (Marshall) and great grandchildren, William and Collins Freeman, Bo and Ava Shouse. The funeral will be held 12 noon Monday, November 25, 2019 at First Christian United Church of Christ by Pastors Tim Jackson and Deborah Suess. The family will receive friends from 11:00-11:45 am prior to the service at the church. The graveside service will be private. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com. Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 2205 S. Church St., Burlington, NC 27215
