Gerald Freedman, 92, stage director and Dean Emeritus of the School of Drama at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, passed away peacefully from natural causes at his home in Winston-Salem on March 17, 2020. Freedman first came to UNCSA when he was recruited by Chancellor Alex Ewing, and served as Dean from 1991 to 2012, directing 34 on-campus productions, as well as the all-school musicals Brigadoon and West Side Story at The Stevens Center. He suffered a series of strokes in February 2011 shortly before he was to begin rehearsals for the all-school production of Oklahoma! In 1992, he established the BFA Directing Program. Under Freedman's guidance, the School of Drama became one of the highest-ranked undergraduate and high school acting conservatories in the nation. Freedman was born in Lorain, Ohio on June 25, 1927, to Dr. Barnie and Fannie Sepsenwol Freedman, both immigrants from czarist Russia. As a child he spent Saturday mornings in art classes at the Cleveland Museum of Art and later studied on a painting scholarship at the Cleveland Institute of Art. His earliest stage training came as a member of the Curtain Players at the Cleveland Play House. He played the piano and was a tenor soloist with the Lorain High School and Agudath B'nai Israel Synagogue choirs. After graduating from Lorain High School he earned his BS and MA (summa cum laude) from Northwestern University under the tutelage of legendary drama teacher Alvina Krause. He later studied acting and directing in NYC with Harold Clurman, Bobby Lewis and Lee Strasberg; classical voice with Emmy Joseph; Japanese classical arts at the Oomoto School of Traditional Japanese Arts, Kameoka, Japan; and Shakespeare text with Ronald Watkins, OBE in London. He began his professional career in New York City initially as a scenic designer/painter, night club singer, pianist, and cantor. In 1952 a Hollywood talent scout saw his production of As You Like It at Equity Library Theatre in NYC, and offered him a contract with Columbia Pictures, where he was dialogue director on numerous films, including Queen Bee with Joan Crawford; Bad For Each Other with Charlton Heston and Mildred Dunnock (Dunnock later introduced Freedman to Elia Kazan at The Actors Studio, where he was invited to participate in the Playwrights/Directors Unit); Edward Dmytryk's The Caine Mutiny with Humphrey Bogart, produced by Stanley Kramer; and George Cukor's It Should Happen To You with Jack Lemmon and Judy Holliday. Freedman and Holliday became close friends, and at her urging he returned to New York in 1956 to assist director/choreographer Jerome Robbins on the original Broadway production of Bells Are Ringing. He then assisted Robbins on two groundbreaking productions, directing book scenes for the original Broadway productions of West Side Story in 1957, and Gypsy starring Ethel Merman in 1959. He directed the New York City Center revival of West Side Story in 1964, and co-directed the 1980 Broadway revival with Robbins. Freedman also collaborated with Robbins on his ultimately uncompleted autobiographical The Poppa Piece. Freedman's early television directorial career began in the 1950's with NBC's Oldsmobile Music Theatre; Robert Montgomery Presents; CBS's The DuPont Show of the Month; episodes of Rin Tin Tin and Blondie; later the musical I'm Getting Married with Ann Bancroft and Dick Shawn for ABC; and the critically-acclaimed PBS Antigone with Genevieve Bujold, Fritz Weaver, and Stacy Keach. Freedman also directed the pilot for the PBS series The Adams Chronicles. In 1960, Freedman directed his first production in Central Park for The New York Shakespeare Festival: The Taming of the Shrew, winning him an Obie Award. Robert Brustein wrote in The New Republic: "The production's boisterous, irreverent, indigenous approach to a familiar classic instantly delivered us from years of enslavement to British models." Thus began Freedman's long association with Joseph Papp, Bernard Gersten and The New York Shakespeare Festival, where Freedman developed a distinctly American approach to Shakespeare, often in collaboration with designers Ming Cho Lee (sets), Theoni Aldredge (costumes), Martin Aronstein (lighting) and John Morris (composer/musical director). Freedman directed the world premiere of the rock musical Hair as the inaugural production of The Public Theater in 1967, and served as Artistic Director from 1967 to 1971. Among his productions for The Public / New York Shakespeare Festival were Electra with Lee Grant and Olympia Dukakis; Peer Gynt with Stacy Keach, Judy Collins, Estelle Parsons and Olympia Dukakis; Hamlet with Stacy Keach, James Earl Jones, Colleen Dewhurst and Sam Waterston; and Much Ado About Nothing with Kevin Kline and Blythe Danner. During Papp's regime at Lincoln Center, Freedman directed Julie Harris and Charles Durning in The Au Pair Man, and Ruth Gordon and Lynn Redgrave in Mrs. Warren's Profession. He directed 26 productions for Papp between 1960 and 1989. Freedman's fifteen Broadway directorial credits include Dietz and Schwartz's The Gay Life with Barbara Cook; Bock and Harnick's Man in the Moon with Bil and Cora Baird's Marionettes; A Time for Singing, his musical adaptation of Richard Llewellyn's novel How Green Was My Valley co-written with composer John Morris; King Lear at Lincoln Center with Lee J. Cobb; [cont'd]
