July 12, 1935 - September 11, 2019 Bonita "Bonnie" Troxell Francis, 84, of Boone Road in Eden, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, September 11, 2019, at her home. A funeral service will be held 2 pm Saturday, September 14 at Leaksville United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service in the LUMC fellowship Hall. A private burial will be held later at Dan View Cemetery. Bonita (Bonnie) was born July 12, 1935 in Winston-Salem, NC, to the late Lester George Troxell and Cleo Lentz Troxell. She was a graduate of Gray High School in Winston-Salem. Upon graduation from Catawba College in 1957, Bonnie came to Leaksville to teach at Burton Grove School. After many years teaching at Burton Grove and Douglass, she retired from Rockingham County Schools in 1996. Bonnie was an active member of Leaksville United Methodist Church as long as her health allowed. She participated in the chancel choir, two handbell choirs, and was also a member of various Bible study groups throughout the years. Additionally, Bonnie was a long-time member of Alpha Delta Kappa (an honorary sorority for female educators), the Eden Garden Club, and Eden Women's Club. After retirement, Bonnie was a faithful deliverer of Meals on Wheels and served as the coordinator for LUMC. She enjoyed countless hours engaged in yard work. Bonnie loved to travel and was always ready to go, but her greatest pleasure was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her twin daughters, Rachel (John) Bradley of Asbury, NJ and Rebecca (Randy Myers) Warren of Walkertown; four grandchildren: Laura and James Warren; Emily and Samantha Bradley; sister, Hilda Ramseur of Landis; and brother, Larry Troxell and wife, Linda, of Winston-Salem; Randy's son, Gabriel, and numerous nieces and nephews, along with her dedicated caregivers: Angela, Latasha, and Angeline. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold David Francis; infant daughter, Victoria Francis; and son-in-law, Chuck Warren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alpha Delta Kappa/Veronica Pittman Scholarship Fund, c/o Jo Snodderly, 2336 Brandt Village, GSO, NC 27455 or to Meals on Wheels, 105 Lawsonville Ave., Reidsville, NC 27320 or a charity of your choice. Online condolences to www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home Inc. Po Box 337, Eden, NC 27289
