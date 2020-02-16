December 26, 1944 - February 11, 2020 Mr. Ralph France Jr. was born December 26, 1944 in Mt. Airy, NC, to Ralph and Mayola Jessup France Sr. He was a graduate of J.J. Jones High School. At an early age, he was baptized at Chestnut Ridge Progressive Primitive Baptist Church. He resided in Winston-Salem North most of his life where he retired from R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company with 35 years of service. Mr. France was a veteran of the US Army having served in Vietnam.He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Clara France King, Helen Moore, Clastena Moore, and Doris Flippen; four brothers, Charles France, Thomas France, Calvin France, and Ronnie France; and also Chauncey Jessup (who was raised with him like a brother). Mr. Frances was an avid sports fan and especially loved the Carolina Panthers and Carolina Tarheels. He departed this life Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his residence following a period of illness. Survivors include his wife, Florence H. France of the home; children, Stephanie France of Silver Spring, MD, Ralph France III (Charlene) Mebane, NC, Corey France, Stacie France and Shameka France all of Winston-Salem, NC; a host of grandchildren; great grandchildren; two sisters, Vady Smith and Zolar Allen; brother, Bobby Jessup, all of Mt. Airy, NC; a host of other relatives and devoted friends.Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 pm Monday February 17, 2020 in the chapel of Hooper Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:30pm-2:00pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome. Hooper Funeral Home

