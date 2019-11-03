December 20, 1926 - October 31, 2019 Roy Fox, 92, of Sparta passed away October 31, 2019. Mr. Fox was born December 20, 1926 in Burnsville, NC to the late Willard and Vivian Fox. Roy was drafted into the U.S. Army and served during World War II. He was a truck driver with McLean Trucking in Winston Salem. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Glen Fox. Roy is survived by his wife Betty Lanier Fox, Step-daughter; Jackie Lofton(Mike), step-son; Ron McInnis(Terry), daughters; Melissa Jones and Jane Johnson brothers; Frank Fox(Betty), J.T. Fox(Betty) & William Fox, Grand Daughters; Mandi Sumners(Justin) & Ashley Holbrook(Todd) and Great- Grand Daughter Marissa Sumners. Services will be held Monday, November 4 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum Chapel in Clemmons.

