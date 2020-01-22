January 13, 1928 - January 21, 2020 Mary Evelyn, age 92, passed away peacefully January 21, 2020 at Hospice of the Piedmont in High Point, NC. She was born January 13, 1928 to Alexander and Mary Smith Beroth in Winston-Salem, NC. Mary Evelyn graduated from Old Town High School in Forsyth County and the Fashion Institution in New York City. While working in the fashion retail world, she worked for Montaldo's and later in Mount Airy to help open an upscale women's clothing store. There she met Forest H. Church and they married and started a life together. They later moved to Greensboro to raise their family. Mary Evelyn was very proud of her Moravian family heritage and loved to share it with everyone. She grew up in Olivet Moravian Church and upon moving to Greensboro was very active at First Moravian Church. She loved all of the traditions and especially greeting all of the visitors at the annual candle tea. She served on various boards over the years. Her true passion was playing golf. She was an outstanding amateur golfer and traveled the world playing in tournaments for many years of her life. She was a charter member at High Meadows Golf and Country Club in Roaring Gap, NC. She enjoyed watching Duke women's soccer where her son, Robbie Church is the head coach. Later in life, she married William Conrad Fox and resided in Roaring Gap, NC for many happy years. She is survived by her daughter Mary Forest Herlocker and husband Tom; son, Robert Wesley Church and wife Linda; and grandchildren Jason Forest Herlocker, Mollie Herlocker Perez and husband Tony, Michael Robert Herlocker, Ashley Elizabeth Church, and Kyle Wesley Church; great-grandchildren Mary Caroline Perez, Maggie Elizabeth Perez, and Lucas Matthew Perez; sister, Anne Lee Weddle, sister-in-law, Renate Beroth; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband Forest Herndon Church; her parents Alexander and Mary Beroth; husband William Conrad Fox Jr.; and brothers M. Smith Beroth, A.W. Beroth Jr., and Eddie P. Beroth. Many thanks to her friends and caregivers at home, Lisa, Darleene, Michelle, and Deborah and the wonderful and loving staff at Brookdale North. The family appreciates all the love and kindness shown to our mother. A graveside service will be held for Mary Evelyn on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Olivet Moravian Church in Winston-Salem, NC. The following day, Friday, January 24th, a memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at First Moravian Church in Greensboro, NC. The family will receive friends following the service in the new fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Moravian Church in Greensboro, Olivet Moravian Church in Winston-Salem, or Hospice of the Piedmont in High Point, NC. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
