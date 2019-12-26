November 16, 1922 - December 22, 2019 Juanita Turnage Fox passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. Juanita was born November 16, 1922 to the late Benjamin and Mary Swink Turnage. Juanita moved to High Point at an early age. She graduated from High Point Central and Draughn Business College. On February 2, 1946, she married Thurman "Pete" Fox and they resided in High Point until a job transfer required a move to Atlanta, GA. They lived in Atlanta for 31 years before returning to Winston-Salem. Juanita and Thurman were married for 67 years before his death in 2013. Juanita loved to garden; her flowers brought her much joy. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother. She was a kind, generous and sweet woman who received great joy for helping others. Her daughter, Beverly Magness and husband, Edward and special friend, Margaret Powers, survive Juanita. A celebration of Juanita's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in the Life Tribute Center of Cumby Family Funeral Service at 1015 Eastchester Drive in High Point. Pastor Sam White will officiate. The family will greet friends following the service. Memorials may be sent to the Senior Services Inc. at 2895 Shorefair Drive NW, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27105 or to the charity of one's choice. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Drive High Point, North Carolina
Fox, Juanita Turnage
