Fox, Jr. LEXINGTON - "Bob" Robert L. Fox, Jr., 61, of Lexington passed away March 19, 2020. A private service will be held March 23, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial on March 26th at Stonewall Memorial Gardens.

To plant a tree in memory of Fox Jr. Robert L. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries