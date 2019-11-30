August 17, 1926 - November 27, 2019 Jane Transou Fowler, 93, passed away on November 27, 2019 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Jane was born on August 17, 1926, to Gaither C. and Eva Lashmit Transou and spent most of her life in the South Fork community of Winston-Salem, where she was a lifelong member of New Philadelphia Moravian Church. Jane attended Brevard College and later Elon College, where she graduated in 1950 with a bachelor's degree in music and earned her Public Education Certificate. In August 1950, Jane married Arthur F. Fowler, III of Erwin, NC, who predeceased her in 1994. Jane taught music in the Alamance County Schools until relocating back to Winston-Salem with Art after he, too, graduated from Elon. After rearing their three children, Jane was employed by the Winston-Salem Recreation Dept. as a clerk at the "Cricket's Nest Craft Shop," where she enjoyed working with senior citizens. She retired at the age of 79. During her retirement years, she enjoyed gardening and volunteering at the Sunnyside Ministry. Jane is survived by her three children, daughters Anne Gilliam (Mike) of Fuquay-Varina, NC and Betsy Hodnett (Dan) of Winston-Salem, and a son Scott Fowler (Mary) of Advance. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Jennifer Gilliam, Cameron and Julia Idol, and Grace and Alex Fowler, a special goddaughter Betsy Betsacon, and numerous nieces and nephews. Jane was predeceased by her siblings Mary Frances Sides, LT "Pete" Rock, and Gaither Transou, Jr. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM, Sunday, December 1, 2019, at New Philadelphia Moravian Church with the Rev. Joe Moore officiating. Interment will follow at the church graveyard. The family will receive visitors from 1:00 -2:30 PM on Sunday, December 1, 2019, in the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC. Arrangements by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
