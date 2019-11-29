April 6, 1922 - November 27, 2019 MOCKSVILLE Mr. Paul Everette Foster, Sr., 97, formerly of N. Main St., died Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem. Mr. Foster was born April 6, 1922, in Davie County, to the late William Thomas and Bessie Sarah Chaplain Foster. He was a member of Dulin United Methodist Church and retired from his wholesale lumber and real estate business. Mr. Foster and his brother, R.L., built the first shopping center in Davie Countythe Cooleemee Shopping Center. He and his wife, Doris Miller Foster, enjoyed working and riding their golf-cart over their tree farm in Rowan County. They enjoyed picking wild flowers and picking up walnuts and hickory nuts, spending a total of 58 wonderful years together. Mr. Foster loved restoring classic cars, with cars dating back to 1932. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years; three sisters; and three brothers. He is survived by his two sons, Paul Everette Foster, Jr. (Elaine), and Ronald "Eugene" Foster, all of Mocksville; a step-son, Edward Carter (Georgia), of TN; six grandchildren, Annette Carter (Tony), Casey Foster (Angie), Tommy Foster (Wendy), Timmy Foster, Josh Foster (Kayla), and Heather Foster; seven great-grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Dulin United Methodist Church, with Rev. Jimmy Truell officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Eaton Funeral Home. Memorials may be considered for Kate B. Reynolds Hospice, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 N. Main St., Mocksville, NC 27028
