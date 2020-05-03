Foster, Sr., Donald January 20, 1934 - April 27, 2020 Mr. Donald Foster, Sr., 86, passed away April 27, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. A private funeral service will be held Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Russell Funeral Home Chapel (RUSSELL).

