June 20, 1941 - September 4, 2019 Richard Clay Foster, 78, of Hampton Road passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at his home with family by his side. A private gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, September 5th from 6-8pm at the home, located at 569 Pickett Road in Lexington. Richard was born on June 20, 1941 in Forsyth County to Wilson Richard Foster and Hazel Luella Lineback Foster. He proudly served in the United States Army. Richard retired from Western Southern Life Insurance Company as office manager and was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are his loving wife, Nettie James Foster, of the home for 34 years; 4 daughters, 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home 301 N. Main Street, Lexington, NC 27292

