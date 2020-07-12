February 10, 1940 - July 8, 2020 Mr. Clarence "C.W." Woodrow Foster, Jr., 80, of Advance, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was born in Davie County on February 10, 1940, to the late Clarence Woodrow Foster, Sr. and Georgia Marie Davis Foster. In addition to his parents, C.W. is preceded in death by a son, Richard Kevin Foster. Surviving is his wife of sixty years, Joyce Foster; a daughter, Amanda Smith (David); a daughter-in-law, Kim Foster; five grandchildren: Ryan Foster, Bethany Foster, Hampton Smith, Noble Smith, and Zayla Smith; and a sister, Texie Foster Nifong (Jake). Mr. Foster was an optician and worked at S. Galeski, Crown Drugs, and Eckerds where he met and cared for many people. After retiring, he worked at The Tire Shop in Advance where he was surrounded by many of his old friends while continually making new ones. While many people called him "Red," "Leggs," or "Whirlee;" he was best known as a friend to all. Mr. Foster was quite an entertainer and cook and was renowned for his chicken stews and collard greens cooked in a wash pot on an open fire and his New Year's Day celebrations. Mr. Foster will be missed for his positive encouragement and friendship to all. A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, July 13, 2020, at Advance United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Larry Thompson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Advance United Methodist Church, 1911 NC Hwy 801 S, Advance, NC 27006. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 East Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006

