April 22, 1942 - April 18, 2020 Earl Foster "Jimmy Jordan" passed from this earth on the morning of April 18th, 2020 surrounded by his wife, daughter, and granddog. He was born April 22nd, 1942 and was a life long resident of Winston-Salem, NC. He joined the Marines at age 18, and anyone who has met him knows how proud he was of his service. He worked for B&G Pie Company. He worked and retired from RJR Tobacco Company from the tobacco flavoring department at Whitaker Park. He was an avid "deer watcher" and loved his yearly hunting trips with his friends. He had a deep devotion to Maxwell House coffee and considered himself a connoisseur of deviled eggs. He is preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Lois and Walter Jordan, in-laws Lillian and Virgil Reid, sister Loretta Pruitt, a beloved brother-in-law and friend H. Gray Reid, brother-in-law Tom James and Granddog Harley. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Betty Reid Foster, his daughter Beth Foster of Winston Salem, NC, Granddog Sam, sisters Shirley (Sam) Reese of Missouri City, TX and Jane Foster of Plano, IL, brother-in-law Ray Pruitt of Elkin, NC, sisters-in-law Helen James of Kernersville, NC and Delphia Reid of Winston Salem, NC, and many nieces and nephews. While he will be missed by his family and friends, his body has been healed. A private graveside service will be held on what would have been his 78th birthday at Friedland Moravian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Friedland Moravian, earmarked Video Ministry, 2750 Friedland Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107 or Sunnyside Ministries, 319 Haled Street, Winston-Salem, NC, 27127. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green and Sons 10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC

