April 22, 1942 - April 18, 2020 Earl Foster "Jimmy Jordan" passed from this earth on the morning of April 18th, 2020 surrounded by his wife, daughter, and granddog. He was born April 22nd, 1942 and was a life long resident of Winston-Salem, NC. He joined the Marines at age 18, and anyone who has met him knows how proud he was of his service. He worked for B&G Pie Company. He worked and retired from RJR Tobacco Company from the tobacco flavoring department at Whitaker Park. He was an avid "deer watcher" and loved his yearly hunting trips with his friends. He had a deep devotion to Maxwell House coffee and considered himself a connoisseur of deviled eggs. He is preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Lois and Walter Jordan, in-laws Lillian and Virgil Reid, sister Loretta Pruitt, a beloved brother-in-law and friend H. Gray Reid, brother-in-law Tom James and Granddog Harley. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Betty Reid Foster, his daughter Beth Foster of Winston Salem, NC, Granddog Sam, sisters Shirley (Sam) Reese of Missouri City, TX and Jane Foster of Plano, IL, brother-in-law Ray Pruitt of Elkin, NC, sisters-in-law Helen James of Kernersville, NC and Delphia Reid of Winston Salem, NC, and many nieces and nephews. While he will be missed by his family and friends, his body has been healed. A private graveside service will be held on what would have been his 78th birthday at Friedland Moravian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Friedland Moravian, earmarked Video Ministry, 2750 Friedland Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107 or Sunnyside Ministries, 319 Haled Street, Winston-Salem, NC, 27127. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green and Sons 10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC
Most Popular
-
Governor considering re-opening state by regions; no new COVID-19 cases reported in Forsyth on Thursday
-
Sex abuse allegations made against Children’s Home house parents. Accuser says abuse occurred in the 1970s.
-
'Outer Banks' on Netflix has Winston-Salem roots
-
Missing 12-year-old from Kernersville has been found, sheriff's office says
-
This Mistake Could Cost You Your Stimulus Check
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter to win a gift card to a local business. All you have to do is send us a photo of your home office or school setup.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately