December 19, 1928 - December 27, 2019 Bessie Randleman Foster, 91, of Winston-Salem, was born in East Bend to the late Carl and Lethia Randleman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman "Pete" Foster of 46 years and 2 infant granddaughters, Amy and Wendy Bell. Bessie is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and Gary Bell, 1 grandson, Timothy Bell, a sister, Peggy R. Heath, 1 sister-in-law, Iris "P-nut" Randleman, and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 3 at 11:00 a.m. at Old Town Baptist Church with Rev. Rick Speas officiating. Family will receive friends at 10:00 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trellis, 101 Hospice Dr., W-S, where her last days were made very comfortable, or Old Town Baptist Church, 4386 Shattalon Dr., W-S, where she was a member.
Foster, Bessie Randleman
