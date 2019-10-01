February 24, 1943 - September 28, 2019 Rev. Colen Franklin Forrest, age 76, went to be with the Lord September 28, 2019. He was born February 24, 1943 in Surry County to the late Frank Franklin Forrest and Bertha Lee Inman Forrest. Rev. Colen was a member of Jefferson Christian Church. He retired with 30 years of service from RJ Reynolds. While working, he also spent 30 years in the ministry. He will truly be missed by all who loved and knew him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Judy Shelton Forrest. He is survived by one daughter, Carol Yates and husband Eddie; one son, David Franklin Forrest; three grandchildren, Phillip Yates and wife Jordan, Mackenzie Forrest, Ryan Forrest; one great-grandchild, Boone Yates; one half-sister, Edith Barbour and husband Lloyd; three half-brothers, Jimmy Gammons and wife Sue, Leroy Gammons, Gilmer Gammons and wife Lynn. A funeral service will be conducted 3:00 PM Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Jefferson Christian Church with Steve Cook, Minister officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church, prior to the service beginning at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made at Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall 305 Bethania Rural Hall Road
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately