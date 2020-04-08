March 3, 1926 - April 6, 2020 Mrs. Margaret Katherine Bondurant Forrest, 94, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Brookridge Retirement Community. She was born in Stokes Co. on March 3, 1926 the daughter of the late Joel "Joe" Samuel Bondurant and Claudie Ward Bondurant. Mrs. Forrest retired from Thalhimers Department Store after many years in retail sales. She enjoyed cooking, working with her roses, watching Duke basketball games and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Glenn Forrest. She is survived by a daughter, Carol Ann Forrest; a son, Walter Steven Forrest; and three sisters, Norma Nunn (Alcury), Ruth Watts and Helen Mitchell. Due to public health concerns a memorial service celebrating Mrs. Forrest's life will be conducted at a later date. Private Entombment will be in Parklawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd., Rural Hall, NC 27045

