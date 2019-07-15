November 16, 1954 - July 3, 2019 Mr. Leo Franklin Forester, Jr., 64, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was born in Forsyth County on November 16, 1954 to Leo Franklin Forester, Sr. and Betty Bowman Forester. Leo graduated from North Forsyth High School. He was a loving son and father and will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Forester Southern. Surviving are his children, Matthew Franklin Forester, Virginia Kaley Messenheimer (Samuel), and Brittany Lynn Forester; grandchildren, Matthew Clark Forester and Cole McDowell; and sisters, Sheila Forester Ellison, Tina Forester Wilkins, and Helen Forester Wilson. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Francis Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 5:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
