October 26, 1942 - April 27, 2020 Duncan Fordyce was known for his long, entertaining stories, which he loved to repeat often and you could be sure that possibly 50% of the story was true. He lived 1000 years in the 77 calendar years that he was on this earth and had plenty of things to say about each year. It's good thing he isn't writing this. His story began on October 26, 1942 when he was born to the late Reid George and Alice Elizabeth (Martin) in Dayton, OH. As the eldest he did his darndest to break in his parents for his three siblings while also performing his brotherly torture duties. He properly taught his mother that a white couch had no place in a family of four children, but was forgiven as the destruction began with jubilant jumps in celebration of VE day. His family moved to Massachusetts when he was a young boy. His parents were most thankful that he graduated from Longmeadow High School, then he shocked them again by being accepted into college. His siblings were grateful for the break and that he left behind the beloved stuffed elephant "Bobo." His first go at college was St. Lawrence University and was short-lived, as his love of skiing lured him to Stratton Mountain as "a handsome ski instructor." Here began some of his greatest and most embellished stories: the skiing 6-pack of Budweiser in the Easter parade (not sure how this featured into the resurrection), the re-identification of some trees on the slope as "son of a beech" and something about an upside-down VW bus. He skied all over the world and managed to strap on skis every year of his life consecutively for over 60 years. He also takes full credit for teaching his grandchildren Ethan and Charlotte. Duncan was told by his future father-in-law that he needed to "graduate and get a real job." So he became the ski team coach for American International College, MA and received his BS in 1968. Upon graduation, he got a very "real job" on Wall St., NY, NY with the Bank of New York which led to a position with Brown Brothers-Harriman. Duncan traveled the world while working on Wall St., but managed to still teach skiing on the weekends and take up off road motorcycle racing when there wasn't snow on the ground. He raced in the US and Europe and was on the British International Six Days Trial Team in the 70's and 80's. The stories from these years involve lots of pubs, pranks, sleeping in weird places and obviously drinking. His career in finance evolved into investment consulting and a position with the Common Fund which ensured that he visited almost every state in America (Alaska you are big but elusive). He then worked with InterSec Research which brought him to Tokyo, Japan where he began his adventures in horribly-spoken Japanese. Duncan was also an avid photographer, stamp collector, curler, coin collector, target shooter and geocacher. He was a member of a myriad of associations, clubs and organizations that matched his various interests: American Philatelic Society, Lotus Owners of Great Britain, Mensa, St. Andrew's Society, etc. From the time he was a little boy he had a penchant for being an unrepentant flirt; however, there was no formal society for that interest (#metoo would not approve). Finally, he earned an honorable discharge from his time in the United States Army Reserves. Left to continue to tell the tales are his daughters Sion Fordyce and Alexandra Flowers and her husband Marty. With decades of fond memories and possibly a few scars are his siblings Meredith Fordyce, Alastair Fordyce and wife Teresa, and Wendy Kyle Lytle and husband Jim. The siblings can now battle the cousins Stuart Fordyce, Barb Dublin and Ken Fordyce for the Fordyce shenanigan ringleader position. Those possibly charmed by "Uncle Dunc's stories" are his niece Abigail Frisher and husband Charlie, and their sons Graham and Ben, and nephew Alex Fordyce and wife Elaine and their sons Jude and Desi. His greatest pride was his grandchildren Ethan and Charlotte Flowers. On Monday, April 27, Duncan reached the end of his adventure on earth and the IPA beer producers lost a great consumer. A celebration of life will be held during happy hour once we can all gather again to tell the 50% true stories of Duncan. Until then, please raise a glass of your favorite beverage in his memory. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
