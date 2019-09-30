Winston-Salem - Thurmond Ford, 88, passed away Thursday September 26 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm Tuesday October 1, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Visitation 12:30 pm at the church. (Hooper)
