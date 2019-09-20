December 6, 1938 - September 17, 2019 Martha Jean Ford began her life's journey on December 6, 1938 in Columbus, Ohio. She was the second of three children born to Carl Vernon Teeters and Edith Virginia (Evans) Teeters. She embraced the Christian faith at an early age, attending St. John's Evangelical Protestant Church (UCC) on Mound Street (Columbus). She completed her undergraduate degree at Ohio University (Athens, Ohio), and earned a total of three master's degrees from Eden Theological Seminary (Webster Groves, Missouri), the City College of New York, and C.W. Post University (Long Island, New York). She spent thirty-five years as an elementary school teacher in the New York City Public School system, faithfully serving generations of children in grades 2 - 6. She also taught night school periodically, served as a school librarian, worked in social services at the Casita Maria Settlement House in East Harlem, and served briefly as director of Christian education at a church in St. Louis, Missouri. Marte was a devoted member of the Riverside Church in New York City for over forty years; she volunteered most recently in the English Conversation Program, working with immigrant and non-native speakers of English who were seeking to improve their language skills. She was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority, an avid reader, and a long-time advocate for expanding literacy, especially among the predominantly black and Latino students whom she taught in New York. She was a card-carrying member of the United Federation of Teachers, and a strong supporter of organized labor. She loved traveling, lighthouses, whale watching, and she spent countless summers in Cape Cod with her family, teaching them to love it as well. Her life was characterized by her generosity, courage to boldly transcend traditional boundaries of race and class at great personal cost, her commitment to marginalized communities, and her readiness for "every good work" when the opportunity arose. She made sacrifices for others without hesitation, and gave of herself without regret. She was civically engaged all of her life, and encouraged both of her children to be so as well. She was fiercely devoted to her family, supporting two generations with her time, talent, and treasure. Marte's earthly journey came to its end in the early hours of Tuesday, September 17th, after having been surrounded by family and friends in the days prior. Among others, she was preceded in death by her parents and beloved younger brother, Robert Fenton Teeters. She leaves to mourn her loss: daughter, Suz-Anna Vardakas (Paris) of New York, son Paul Robeson (Kirstin) Ford of Winston-Salem, grandsons Christopher DelaRosa and William Jackson Ford, granddaughters-in-love, Cheyenne and Ayanna Pinkston-Ford, elder brother Richard Teeters (London, Ohio), as well as a host of nephews, nieces, and other family and many close friends: gone but not forgotten. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at First Baptist Church-Highland Avenue. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment in Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC
