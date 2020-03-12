July 26, 1930 - March 9, 2020 Mrs. Nancy Sink Forcum, 89, of Kernersville, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Mrs. Forcum was born as Nancy Vaun Sink on July 26, 1930 in Winston-Salem, NC to Ryan Alexander and Pauline Hedgecock Sink. She graduated from Griffith High School and was awarded a scholarship to attend nursing school at Norfolk General Hospital as part of the last recruiting class of the Cadet Nursing Corps during World War II. She was president of her graduating class, and was proud to become a registered nurse. Her first job was with the Forsyth County Health Department, where she met a handsome young soldier named William Joseph "Joe" Forcum, Jr. He had orders to ship out to the South Pacific when the first atomic bomb was dropped, but then he returned home to find a beautiful RN named Nancy. It was love at first sight. On June 6, 2019, they celebrated 67 years of marriage. Nancy worked for many years for Pediatric Associates in Winston. She visited new mothers with infants in their homes to give advice and support. Nancy and Joe were lifelong members of Linville Forest Church of Christ. Nancy had the gift of service. There were many fresh pound cakes baked in her oven and many meals for the sick or shut-in were lovingly prepared by her hands. She loved watching Atlanta Braves baseball and Tarheel basketball with Joe in their dueling recliners. She loved fishing at the coast with Joe, her brother-in-law, A.G. Stokes, and her dear sister, Merlyn, who preceded her in death. May the heavenly seas be stocked with blues and whitings. Nancy is survived by her beloved husband, "Papaw Joe"; son, Kenneth (Jenny) Forcum; daughters, Jo Anna Larrimore, June (Bobby) Wicker, and Mary (Bobby) Parks; grandchildren, Ryan (Megan) Forcum, Gray (Shawna) Forcum, Bryan Larrimore, Mary Catherine (Marcus) Parker, Meredith Clendenin, Caroline (Kevin) Geiger, Riley Clendenin, and Bo Wicker; great-grandchildren, William and Thompson Forcum, Gracie and Aubrey Forcum, Payton Larrimore, and Lyla Grey and Sadie Geiger; brothers-in-law, "Uncle Papaw" Jim Forcum and A.G. Stokes; sisters, Sue Ellen (Marshall) Pruitt and Careene Sink; brothers, Tommy (Judy) Sink and Richard (Teri) Sink; and cousin, Mary Ruth Dobbins. Loved as her own were the Stokes: nieces, Melanie (Ron) White, Laura Lee Lassiter, and Paula Ryan Qualliotine, who left us too soon; nephew, Sandy (Melanie) Stokes, all of their precious children, and many more beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living on Reynolda Road and the eighth-floor nursing staff at Forsyth Medical Center for their loving, tender care. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
