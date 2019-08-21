October 15, 1922 - August 16, 2019 Dorothy Lee Scott Forbis, 96, formerly of North Carolina, died Friday, August 16, 2019 at Springfield Place in Newberry, SC where she had lived since 2011. She was born on October 15, 1922 in Winston-Salem, NC, to Genos and Bertha Hedrick Scott. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem, NC. She was the wife of the Rev. William T Forbis, who predeceased her in 2007. Dot is survived by her two children and their spouses, Joyce and Steve Barrow of Newberry, SC, and Richard and Carolyn Forbis of Angier, NC, and by grandchildren Scott and Katie Barrow of Kensington, NH, Stephanie and George Jenkins of Kernersville, NC, and Aaron and Amy Forbis of Albemarle, NC, as well as three great-grandchildren, Kathryn and Noah Jenkins and Isabelle Forbis. She is also survived by her sister Jacqueline Harding of Winston-Salem, NC, and a number of nieces and nephews. Dot was predeceased by three brothers, Harold, Robert and Donald Scott, and two sisters, Helen Dow and Geraldine Jordan. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Winston-Salem, NC, with the Rev. Ray Teague officiating. Visitation will follow at Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main Street, Kernersville, NC. Memorial suggestions are to the Alzheimer's Association. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com. Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry, SC is assisting the family.

