October 15, 1922 - August 16, 2019 Dorothy Lee Scott Forbis, 96, formerly of North Carolina, died Friday, August 16, 2019 at Springfield Place in Newberry, SC where she had lived since 2011. She was born on October 15, 1922 in Winston-Salem, NC, to Genos and Bertha Hedrick Scott. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem, NC. She was the wife of the Rev. William T Forbis, who predeceased her in 2007. Dot is survived by her two children and their spouses, Joyce and Steve Barrow of Newberry, SC, and Richard and Carolyn Forbis of Angier, NC, and by grandchildren Scott and Katie Barrow of Kensington, NH, Stephanie and George Jenkins of Kernersville, NC, and Aaron and Amy Forbis of Albemarle, NC, as well as three great-grandchildren, Kathryn and Noah Jenkins and Isabelle Forbis. She is also survived by her sister Jacqueline Harding of Winston-Salem, NC, and a number of nieces and nephews. Dot was predeceased by three brothers, Harold, Robert and Donald Scott, and two sisters, Helen Dow and Geraldine Jordan. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Winston-Salem, NC, with the Rev. Ray Teague officiating. Visitation will follow at Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main Street, Kernersville, NC. Memorial suggestions are to the Alzheimer's Association. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com. Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry, SC is assisting the family.
Most Popular
-
TV series on the grisly Clemmons case of Pazuzu Algarad airs Aug. 27
-
City will drop Dixie from Winston-Salem fair name. 'Words matter' argument wins out over criticism of symbols over substance.
-
'Back-loaded' hurricane season bearing down on U.S. coastlines
-
Wake Forest officials ignored warnings before fatal shooting, court papers allege
-
Jimmie 'JJ' Jeter to make Broadway debut as Hamilton on Sunday
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
Enter for a chance to win 4 tickets to the Winston-Salem Dash and a $50 gift card.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately