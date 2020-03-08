Foltz, Douglas Allen December 11, 1942 - March 5, 2020 Douglas Allen "Fab" Foltz passed away on March 5, 2020. Doug was born on December 11, 1942 to Ransom Eugene and Helen Carroll Foltz. He grew up as a member of the Ardmore Moravian Church, went to R.J. Reynolds High School, where he played football. He became very talented on the guitar during this time and played with several bands all over the area. His Buddy Holly songs were legendary. Doug traveled to Big Sur, California in 1963, stopped by to say hello to his brother Larry who was serving on active duty with the U.S. Navy and left two years later, when Larry's tour was up. While attending Monteray Peninsula Junior College, Doug starred in the stage production of "Playboy of the Western World". He entertained his friends up and down the coast and then he made his way back to Winston-Salem. Doug heard music no one else could hear and walked in sunshine with other gentle souls. He continued to play with bands throughout the southeast and wowed audiences with his renditions of songs by Bob Dylan, Ricky Nelson and the Everly Brothers, just to name a few. And who can forget Doug's "Shout". He had a big heart, never met a stranger, was generous to a fault, and gave until it hurt. He taught us all self confidence, loved to ski, ride horses and motorcycles. Doug always loved the beach and beautiful summer weather, the Moravian Love Feast, his family and especially his dearest friend, his son, Hollan. He continued to demonstrate his caring nature to all who ever met him. He will always be missed, it is hoped, by all those who ever met him. Doug was predeceased by his parents and younger brother, Mark. He is survived by his son, Hollan; his brothers, Larry and wife, Carol of Advance, Steve and wife, Brook of Winston-Salem; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Final arrangements have not be settled at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service is handling the arrangements. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

