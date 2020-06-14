July 14, 1926 - June 10, 2020 Archie Gray Foltz was born in Forsyth County to Eula Hunter Fultz and Wiley E. Fultz on July 14, 1926. He died June 10, 2020 after several months of declining health and multiple strokes. He was preceded in death by a sister, Gwyn Lee Fultz and a brother, Wiley R. Fultz. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Frances Jones Foltz, a son, Ronnie Foltz, a daughter, Janice Foltz Blevins (Jack), and two granddaughters, Heather Blevins of Durham and Hannah Foltz of Austin, TX. He graduated from Gray High School in 1944 and joined the US Navy, becoming a "plank holder" - a member of the original crew of the USS Macon, serving as a gunner's mate. He spent his entire career in the sheet metal trade, eventually becoming owner of Forsyth Sheet Metal until his retirement. In light of the current pandemic, no viewing or public service is planned. Online condolences can be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
