It is with great sadness that the Foldy and Allard families announce that Joshua McNeel "Josh" Foldy, 48, of Greensboro, North Carolina, died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 26, 2019 after an acute illness. Josh was born and raised in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky where he received his secondary diploma at Covington Latin High School. He earned his BFA in drama from Northern Kentucky University and his MFA from the Yale School of Drama where he met his wife, Janet Allard. Josh's acting career spanned the last 30 years in playhouses and theaters across the country. His New York acting credits include Urban Stages, Providence Playhouse, and Drilling Company; his regional theater credits included the Guthrie, Yale Repertory, Cleveland Playhouse, Virginia Stage Company, Players Theatre Columbus, and The Playwrights Center; and his local work included many Triad Stage productions. He was passionate not only about acting, but also about mentoring and fostering the acting talent of others. He was a much-loved professor in the School of Drama at UNC School of the Arts, where he worked since 2015, as well as at the previous institutions of UNC Greensboro, Wake Forest University, and Southeastern Louisiana University. Josh and Janet were married in 2005 and their daughter Tallulah was born in 2012. His radiant spirit brought endless joy and laughter to his family. With his guitar playing, in-the-shower singing, playful and creative spirit, and compassionate heart, he created a joyous home. He was preceded in death by his father, Theodore E. Foldy, and is survived by his beloved wife, Janet Allard; the light of his life, daughter Tallulah Foldy (age 7); his mother, Susan Lee Goodwin of Fort Thomas, Kentucky; his sister, Kathleen Foldy of Cincinnati, Ohio; his mother-in-law, Diane Allard of Las Vegas, Nevada; his father-in-law Ed Allard of Honolulu, Hawaii; his brother- and sister-in-law Jeff and Nancy Allard and his nieces Jules and Jordan Allard of Sunnyvale, California; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins; and a community of friends spanning the country. Remembrance service and celebration of life will be held Sunday, January 5th, at 3:00 pm at Triad Stage theater, 232 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401, with a reception to follow. Another service will be held in the coming weeks in Josh's hometown of Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home North Elm Chapel of Greensboro is serving the family. The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the GoFundMe 'Education Fund for Tallulah' or to the Triad Stage theater. Online condolences may be sent to www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
