Flynt, Sallie Kington November 25, 1927 - December 19, 2019 Mrs. Sallie Kington Flynt, 92, of Winston-Salem, passed away on December 19, 2019, at Accordius Health at Clemmons. She was born on November 25, 1927, in Stokes County, NC to John Augustus and Anna Boles Kington. Sallie was a member of Parkview Primitive Baptist Church. She retired from Sara Lee Corporation with 45 years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Woodrow Flynt; three sisters, Gladys Joyce, Eunice Kozeriski and Ruth Shore; four brothers, Jay, Archie, Eugene and Paul Kington. Sallie is survived by her nephew, Danny Joyce; two nieces, Christy Collins and Yvonne Lagana; and three special great-nieces, Jessica Barnes, Shaina Barnes and Patchus Booth. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Parkview Primitive Baptist Church with Elder E. W. Hooven officiating. Interment will follow at Sardis Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Madison, NC. The family would like to thank the staff at Accordius Health for their loving care and attention. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
